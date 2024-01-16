Tinubu Inaugurates Road Named After Him in Imo

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday expressed deep gratitude for the presence of President Bola Tinubu during the commissioning ceremony of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport link road, now officially named Bola Tinubu Drive.

The road is a cornerstone of the governor’s ambitious statewide road revolution and holds the promise of significant economic upliftment for host communities and the entire state.

Uzodimma emphasized the road’s importance, showcasing its dual carriageway, double drainage system, and street lighting as tangible symbols of the government’s commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure. The project stands as a testament to the administration’s dedication to enhancing the lives of residents and fostering growth and connectivity in Imo State.

President Tinubu’s presence at the inauguration added a layer of significance to the event, as it coincided with the commencement of Governor Uzodimma’s second term. The collaboration between these political leaders underscores the importance of bipartisan efforts in driving crucial infrastructure projects that benefit the citizens.

The newly commissioned Bola Tinubu Drive is poised to play a pivotal role in the overall development of Imo State, offering not only improved transportation links but also contributing to the economic development of the region. As Governor Uzodimma highlighted, the completion of this project marks a milestone in the government’s ongoing commitment to providing excellent services to residents and users alike.

With this inauguration, Imo State takes a stride forward in its quest for modern and efficient infrastructure, setting the stage for increased connectivity and prosperity for the people of the state.