Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Kwankwaso

President Bola Tinubu is currently engaged in a closed-door meeting with Rabiu Kwankwaso, a prominent figure from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso, a former Minister of Defence, has been a long-time ally of President Tinubu, who has often lauded his strategic abilities.

His meeting with Tinubu followed a meeting the President had with the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

It is worth noting that Ganduje was once a deputy governor under Kwankwaso before succeeding him.

However, political differences eventually caused a rift between the two, leading to their falling out.

