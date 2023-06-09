Politics
Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Kwankwaso
President Bola Tinubu is currently engaged in a closed-door meeting with Rabiu Kwankwaso, a prominent figure from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
Kwankwaso, a former Minister of Defence, has been a long-time ally of President Tinubu, who has often lauded his strategic abilities.
His meeting with Tinubu followed a meeting the President had with the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.
It is worth noting that Ganduje was once a deputy governor under Kwankwaso before succeeding him.
However, political differences eventually caused a rift between the two, leading to their falling out.