Tinubu Holds Meeting With APC Governors

President Bola Tinubu has held his first meeting with governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Governors at the meeting included Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Umar Namadi (Jigawa); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Others are Uba Sani (Kaduna); Dikko Radda (Katsina); Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue); AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Umar Bago (Niger); Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

Other APC Governors not seen at the meeting include Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti);and Dr Nasir Idris (Kebbi).

Also in the meeting are the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu.

The agenda of the meeting, which kicked at around 11:35am, was unknown as at the time of filing this report.