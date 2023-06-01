Tinubu Holds Crucial Meeting with Security Chiefs

…to Address National Security Concerns

Assessing the Current Security Landscape

President Bola Tinubu, in his capacity as the leader of the nation, convened a high-level meeting at the State House in Abuja with the country’s service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to receive a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation in the country.

With a steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of every citizen, Tinubu sought to evaluate the existing challenges and explore effective strategies to address them.

A Detailed Briefing on National Security Concerns

The service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies are expected to provide a detailed and thorough briefing to Tinubu. The discussion should encompasse a wide range of security issues, including the escalating threats posed by insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities across various regions of the country.

The security chiefs should also present data, intelligence reports, and analysis, highlighting the evolving patterns and modus operandi of these threats, as well as their potential impact on national stability.