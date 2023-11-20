Tinubu Highlights Human Capital as Key Investment Advantage in Berlin

President Bola Tinubu, addressing international investors in Berlin, Germany, underscored on Monday that beyond Nigeria’s abundant natural resources, the nation’s highly educated, skilled, and industrious population serves as its primary asset and competitive advantage in the global race for new investments.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Fostering local value chains and investments in Africa – The role of the German private sector” during the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference, hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Tinubu emphasized the pivotal role of Nigeria’s human capital in attracting foreign investments.

While acknowledging the importance of promoting the rule of law to attract foreign investments, President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s dynamic and well-educated youth population as a significant incentive for investors. He positioned the country’s energetic workforce and educated populace as the key drivers for a mutually beneficial economic transformation, drawing parallels with China’s remarkable economic resurgence.

As the world grapples with economic challenges and seeks avenues for sustainable growth, President Tinubu’s address positions Nigeria as a promising investment destination. The emphasis on human capital as a central asset reflects a strategic approach to harnessing the nation’s potential and fostering a conducive environment for international collaboration.

The G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration, and President Tinubu’s insights contribute to the ongoing discourse on the role of human capital in shaping the economic landscape of nations. The address signals Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging its unique strengths to attract investments and foster economic growth in partnership with the global community.