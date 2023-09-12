Tinubu Here to Renew Hope, Says Fayose on Lifting of UAE Visa Ban

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for securing the lifting of the visa ban placed on Nigeria by the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

Tinubu got the ban lifted when he paid a diplomatic visit to the UAE on Monday. His visit also ensured the return of flights to Nigeria by the Emirates Airlines.

Reacting, Fayose stated that the development showed that Tinubu had come to renew the hopes of Nigerians.

He shared on X, “Resolution of the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the the UAE is no doubt heart-warming.

“Allowing a diplomatic row that resulted in the imposition of visa ban on Nigerians and suspension of flights to Nigeria by Emirates, the UAE’s national carrier since October 2022, is no doubt a sour taste in the mouths of many Nigerians whose businesses are tied to the UAE.

“Therefore, resolving such a diplomatic deadlock in just one visit to the UAE shows that President Tinubu has come to renew the hopes of Nigerians.”