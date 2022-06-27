Tinubu Has Resolved Crisis Involving APC Senators – Shettima

Former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has said the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has resolved the issues which would have forced some Senators out of the party.

Shettima said this after he left some Senators of the party to meet Tinubu.

Speaking to journalists, Shettima said the Senators pledged to work for the success of the party come 2023.

“These senators are accomplished individuals in their own right, who have a lot of value-addition capabilities. We believe his (Tinubu) intercession will go a long way to avoid an implosion in the party.

“We had a very productive cross-pollination of ideas with our distinguished brothers and I believe we have succeeded in nipping in the bud whatever that is forthcoming,” Shettima said.