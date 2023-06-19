Tinubu Has Dumped Buhari’s Eight Years In Bin – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said President Bola Tinubu has dumped the eight years of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari in the dust bin.

Omokri said this shortly after Tinubu retired service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and the Comptroller of Customs.

The President also made new appointments and other strategic decisions, all of which have been praised by staunch critic, Omokri.

Sharing on Twitter, Omokri wrote, “Hurricane Tinubu strikes again. In one fell swoop, he has demonstrated that he is the Commander-in-Chief. This is the type of courage that has been missing in Aso Rock. Now our military and security services will sit up. What a man! Talk about hitting the ground running. No ambiguity about who is in charge.

“In three weeks, he has consigned Buhari’s eight years into the dustbin of history. Well done! Bravo. No matter your shortcomings (and you do have them), no objective observer can deny that you have exceeded everybody’s expectations.

“The only thing I will appeal to the President to do is to find a way to reflect the Southeast commensurately to their population, and not according to the votes they gave him, in his security architecture and government. Inclusion will reduce agitation. That aside, let me add that this is the leadership that Awolowo would have given if Nigeria had given him the chance. I doff my heart to the President. But my support is still for Waziri Atiku!”