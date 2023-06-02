Tinubu Has Changed Trajectory Of Leadership – Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has made a bold statement asserting that President Bola Tinubu has effectively altered the course of leadership in Nigeria within a remarkably short span of three days in office.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Thursday, Garba hailed Tinubu as a skilled decision-maker for his decisive action in enforcing the removal of fuel subsidy.

Additionally, Garba commended the President’s firm directive to the service chiefs, recognizing it as a transformative move that has the potential to bring about significant change.

He wrote, “In just 72 hours President Bola Tinubu changed the trajectory of Nigerian leadership.

“First: He ordered the enforcement of removal of cancerous fuel subsidies.

“Second: He ordered CBN to expunge the rent-seeking multiple exchange rates by implementing a unified one.

“Third: He read a riot act to the Service Chiefs and took charge of the command with a new approach.

“If you are yet to believe that we are comfortably on the right track with the Tinubu administration, then have a very long night sleep.”