Tinubu Has Capacity To Lead Nigeria – Emir Of Dutse

The Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Mohammadu Sanusi, has said the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is capable of leading the country.

According to him, Tinubu has proven his capability from his days as governor of Lagos State.

Sanusi said this when the APC candidate paid him a visit as part of his campaign trail.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Tinubu’s Media Aide, Tunde Rahman.

“I’m a keen follower of you and your political activities. You are one person I believe has the capacity and competence to rule the country,” the emir was quoted as saying.

“Nigeria had been polarised before. You were able to bring the north and south together under this administration.

“I attended your inauguration as the Jagaban of Borgu by the late Emir of Borgu. He was my friend. He was constantly talking about you and your good deeds.

“You also went to America to study just like me. And like you, I also did several menial jobs to survive. I’m also an accountant like you. I have also read some of your books, particularly the one titled ‘Financialism’. The only thing I lack, unlike you, is the will to play politics.”