Tinubu Has Abacha’s Kind Of Hospitality – Shettima

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has the kind of hospitality displayed by the late General Sanni Abacha, says his running mate Kashim Shettima.

He also said Tinubu has the kind of commitment displayed by President Muhammadu Buhari to get things done.

Shettima spoke at the 96th anniversary celebration of the Yoruba Tennis Club in Ikoyi.

“We are convinced that the general political situation in Nigeria needs the competencies of a detribalised and committed Nigerian like Tinubu to re-ignite the requisite values that can help us rededicate ourselves and all Nigerians to collectively tackle the challenges of national cohesion,” NAN quoted him as saying.

In 2023, we need a Nigerian leader that has the humility and generosity of spirit of the likes of general Yakubu Gowon. We need a leader that has abnegation and commitment of Muhammadu Buhari.

“We need a leader that has the work ethic and broadmindedness of an Olusegun Obasanjo. We need a leader that has the situational pragmatism and understanding of Nigeria’s security, the maradonic skill of Ibrahim Babangida.

“We need a leader with a vision and sense of responsibility and commitment, and somebody who understands the national title of the nation of an Abdulsalami Abubakar, and in our systemic circumstances, we need a leader with a dose of the hospitality of a Sani Abacha

We need a leader with the intellectual acumen, with the action to catapult this nation to a higher pedestrian. We need a leader who is not bound by regional or religious sentiment.

“We need a leader that has established such records of excellence and commitment to good governance. There is no one, with all due respect, that fits this better than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”