Tinubu Hails Ijeoma Uchegbu on Becoming Cambridge University College President

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian-born Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience and top-flight researcher, Ijeoma Uchegbu, on her election as President of Wolfson College, one of the 31 colleges of the University of Cambridge.

Professor Uchegbu, renowned for her innovative work in nanoparticle drug delivery, is currently a Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience at University College London (UCL).

According to a statement by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu celebrated the outstanding accomplishment and commended Professor Uchegbu for being an excellent ambassador for the country and for her relentless efforts to advance the frontiers of pharmaceutical science.

“The President applauds Professor Uchegbu as epitomizing the ingenuity, brilliance, and hard work that are consistently synonymous with the great Nigerian people both at home and abroad.

“While wishing the Nigerian-born Professor more success as she takes on this important role, President Tinubu assures Nigerians in the Diaspora that his administration remains committed to building a robust interface mechanism that harnesses ideas, promotes investment opportunities, and strengthens bonds, in line with his ‘4D Foreign Policy’,” the statement read in part.