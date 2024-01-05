Tinubu Hails Funke Akindele as A Tribe Called Judah Grosses N1bn

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nollywood actress Funke Akindele on her record-setting film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ and also commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

This was as he celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read in part, “The President extols the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.”

Tinubu was quoted as saying, “The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration. I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further.”