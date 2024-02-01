News

Tinubu Hails Dangote on National Order of The Lion by Senegal Honour

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
44
Alikoe Dangote
Aliko Dangote

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated AAliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, on the award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The award is the highest order of Senegal and will be bestowed on the foremost businessman on February 2, 2024.

Tinubu applauded the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many in Nigeria and across West Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which the award further affirms.

The President commended Dangote and wished him the very best in his endeavours.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
44

Related Articles

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

IGP Deploys Forces to Rescue Abducted Ekiti Pupils, Teachers

5 hours ago
Shettima

Shettima Loses Step Mother

5 hours ago

Minister Applauds IPMAN for Embracing CNG Initiative

5 hours ago
Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke Presents Multi-Million Naira Cheques to Community Associations

5 hours ago