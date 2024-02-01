Tinubu Hails Dangote on National Order of The Lion by Senegal Honour

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated AAliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, on the award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The award is the highest order of Senegal and will be bestowed on the foremost businessman on February 2, 2024.

Tinubu applauded the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many in Nigeria and across West Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which the award further affirms.

The President commended Dangote and wished him the very best in his endeavours.