Tinubu Hails Buhari’s Visionary Leadership

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja thanked former President Muhammadu Buhari for his visionary leadership of Nigeria and commitment to probity, propriety, and service.

Speaking at the launch of two books on the former President; Working with Buhari: Reflections of a former Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, by Fem Adesina, and Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy, by Dr. Udu Yakubu, President Tinubu said Buhari demonstrated integrity and transparency in leadership.

The President said the former President has kept his word not to interfere in government matters after leaving office.

“When you left office, you left a lot of pens and files for me for continuity. I inherited the liabilities and assets of my predecessor.

“You told me it will be difficult to please everyone as a leader. You advised that I should work hard and satisfy my conscience,” he said.

President Tinubu stated that former President Buhari inherited a tottering economy and an overwhelming security situation, but that the former President was able to start the process that would guarantee stability.

“I am glad that history has been reintroduced in our schools, and this will be part of our curriculum,’’ the President said on the books.

Describing former President Buhari as an organized and disciplined person, President Tinubu urged him to continue to be a pillar of the nation’s development, even after retirement.

Earlier in his remarks, former President Buhari thanked the President for attending the event, highlighting some of the peculiarities of the office, which include the likelihood of being misinterpreted and misunderstood.

“We kept records of our stewardship. This event is part of accounting for our two terms in office. Government is a continuum. You run and hand over to the next person,” Buhari said.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, commended the former President for actions taken to buoy the economy, contain insecurity, and stabilize the polity.

“You handed over to President Tinubu; it was great. It was really great to hand over to President Tinubu, another great leader who will give Nigeria a new direction,” General Gowon added.