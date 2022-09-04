Tinubu Group Wants INEC To Disqualify Obi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been asked to disqualify the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The call was made by Adebanjo Moyosore of the Tinubu -Shettima Connect.

According to Moyosore, Obi raising funds in the Diaspora to fund his campaign contravenes the new Electoral Law.

He also cited a section of the 1999 Constitution (amended) which prohibits such.

He said it was “matter of great public concern as the country has moved from its old practice with INEC trying to put perfection to the electoral process, unfortunately a few individuals who think they can get away with deliberate act to undermine the electoral law of the land, have already started making sinister moves even when the campaigns are yet to begin in earnest”.

Moyosere added in the statement, “Section 85 of the Electoral Act has clearly explained this. Also, Section 85 (a) (b) provides that any political party thatsada) holds or possesses any fund outside Nigeria in contravention of Section 225 (3) (a) of the Constitution, commits an offence, and shall on conviction forfeit the funds or assets purchased with such funds to the Commission and in addition may be liable to a fine of at least N5,000,000; or

“(b) retains any fund or other asset remitted to it from outside Nigeria in contravention of section 225 (3) (a) of the Constitution commits an offence and shall on conviction forfeit the funds or assets to the Commission and in addition may be liable to a fine of at least N5,000,000.”