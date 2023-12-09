News

Tinubu Greets T.Y Danjuma at 86

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
93
TY Danjuma
TY Danjuma

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated General TY Danjuma (Rtd) on his 86th birthday.

Tinubu celebrated the elder statesman, who has remained an unassuming but defining feature of Nigeria’s political landscape.

The President extolled Danjuma for his many philanthropic ventures, recalling his commitment and dedication to supporting victims of terrorism through his reputable foundation and other vital initiatives.

As the elder statesman turns 86, Tinubu wished him longevity, happiness, and strength in the service of our dear nation.

