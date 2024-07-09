Tinubu Greets Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi on Centenary Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his best wishes and congratulations to renowned Islamic leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, on attaining the milestone age of 100.

President Tinubu described Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as a shining light who has significantly contributed to shaping Islamic knowledge, as well as moral and ethical standards in modern Nigeria.

The President thanked the Tijjaniyya leader for dedicating his life to spreading knowledge and raising generations of Nigerians.

On this momentous occasion, President Tinubu prayed for greater wisdom and good health for the venerable Sheikh.