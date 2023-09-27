Tinubu Greets Oyedepo at 69

In a heartwarming gesture, President Bola Tinubu celebrated the 69th birthday of the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, known as Winners Chapel International, Dr. David Oyedepo, on Tuesday. The president conveyed his felicitations through a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Titled ‘President Tinubu congratulates Bishop David Oyedepo at 69,’ the statement praised Bishop Oyedepo’s remarkable lifestyle and teachings, which encompass love, peace, prosperity, faith, and wisdom. Tinubu commended the Bishop for setting an exemplary standard that continues to inspire and impact people both within and beyond the borders of Nigeria.

President Tinubu highlighted the significant influence of Bishop Oyedepo’s wisdom on various facets of the Nigerian economy, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, banking, publishing, and transportation. He recognized the Bishop’s relentless pursuit of personal, intellectual, and spiritual development, which has led to the growth of the ministry and practical teachings of the Word of Faith, producing remarkable results.

Additionally, Tinubu praised Bishop Oyedepo’s dedication to building enduring institutions and nurturing a God-fearing generation. This commitment, the president noted, is a testament to the Bishop’s unwavering devotion to God and his mission.

In closing, President Tinubu extended his heartfelt prayers, seeking the Almighty’s continued grace and blessings upon Bishop Oyedepo and his family.

Born on September 27, 1954, in Osogbo, Osun State, Bishop David Oyedepo has made significant contributions to both the spiritual and socio-economic landscape of Nigeria, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of many.