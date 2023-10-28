Tinubu Greets Oba Akiolu at 80

In a heartfelt tribute to mark the 80th birthday of the esteemed Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, President Bola Tinubu expressed his admiration and respect for the traditional ruler.

President Tinubu extended his warmest wishes to the Oba in an official statement released on Saturday, with the message delivered through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The President effusively described Oba Rilwan Akiolu as “a fountain of wisdom and knowledge” and a “staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos.”

This commendation reflects the deep respect and admiration that President Tinubu holds for the Oba, who has long been an integral figure in the cultural and traditional tapestry of Lagos.

The statement partly reads, “Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness. He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance.

“Baba is a defender of the truth and his people. My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos.”

While praying for the Oba’s long life and long reign, the President also expressed profound gratitude for his continuous prayers and support at all times.

“Today, I celebrate an extraordinary monarch whose wit and foresight are peerless. May His Majesty live long, and may his reign on the throne of his fathers continue to be prosperous,”