Tinubu Greets Kumuyi at 83

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, on his 83rd birthday.

Tinubu rejoiced with the clergyman on this special occasion and celebrated his many years of defining impact as a leader, author, and teacher within and beyond the frontiers of Nigeria.

The President saluted Kumuyi for his dedication and service not only to God but to humanity, especially the underprivileged and the downtrodden.

Tinubu noted the Spiritual Leader’s zeal in exercising his divine mantle for the promotion of peace, good neighbourliness, and pristine values as demonstrated by the Lord Jesus Christ.

The President prayed for many more years in good health for the Lord’s servant and his family