Tinubu Greets Akpabio On Emerging Senate President

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his congratulations and support for the newly elected leadership of the National Assembly.

In a statement, he commended Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas on their election as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, for the 10th National Assembly.

Recognizing the immense responsibility that comes with the positions, Tinubu expressed confidence in their ability to lead and urged them to fulfill the trust placed in them by their fellow members and the Nigerian people.

Additionally, he acknowledged the participation of Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Honourable Idris Wase, and Honourable Aminu Jaji in the leadership election, wishing them success in their tenure.

Embracing Responsibility and Unity

Tinubu emphasized the importance of diligently and faithfully serving the nation, working together in harmony, and respecting one another’s prerogatives.

He assured the elected leaders of his readiness to transparently collaborate with the National Assembly, recognizing that the people of Nigeria expect them to make laws and carry out oversight duties that enhance the government’s performance.

While acknowledging that disagreements may arise, he emphasized that they should be addressed without malice or ill-will, always with the best interest of the National Assembly and the country in mind.

The People’s Expectations and Commitment to Progress

Tinubu highlighted the high expectations of the Nigerian people, urging the National Assembly to work towards lifting the economic burdens, eliminating insecurity, and fostering progress.

He emphasized the need for progressive governance that improves the standards of living for all citizens. Recognizing the opportunities before them, he called for dedication, commitment, and unity to ensure that every day of the next four years counts.

As a partner in progress for peace, stability, and prosperity, Tinubu expressed his trust in the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and called on all members to work together for the betterment of Nigeria.