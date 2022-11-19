Tinubu Graduated From Chicago State University – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, graduated from Chicago State University.

Since Tinubu declared his ambition for presidency, many had questioned his academic background, saying he never graduated from school.

This was despite him tendering a certificate showing he attended a university in Chicago, USA.

Buttressing the claim, Omokri, who visited the school, said the claim by the former governor of Lagos was right, adding that the school said he was brilliant when he was their student.

He tweeted, “I may not like the fact that Bola Tinubu is a KNOWN DRUG LORD, however, it is not true that he did not attend Chicago State University. I physically went to Chicago. He attended and graduated. Tinubu was actually quite intelligent and studious, according to them.”