Tinubu Govt Junketing While Companies Shut Down – Frank Nweke Jnr

Former minister of information, Frank Nweke Jnr, has slammed the administration of President Bola Tinubu for junketing in search of foreign direct investment while while indigenous and multinational companies shut down.

Nweke said this amid the exit of FSK and P&G from Nigeria, lamenting that no matter how the situation is spinned by the supporters of the Tinubu administration, sich exit will lead to jon losses.

In a post on X, Nweke said, “Let’s not complicate simple issues.

“It is sad to see GSK, P&G, and many other multinational companies exit Nigeria. There will be thousands of Nigerians from these companies thrown into the labour market amidst a high unemployment rate above 40%.

“No matter how the supporters of the administration want to spin the opportunities that will purportedly accrue to local entrepreneurs by these exits, the truth is that it is neither good for our economy nor for the already battered image of our country.

“Industry associations estimate that about 4,000,000 SMEs have shut down in the last 6 months due to the harsh operating environment, putting millions of families in grave danger of starvation and deprived of basic needs of human existence.

“Junketing in search of elusive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) while indigenous & multinational companies (MNCs) shut down and exit Nigeria in droves is like fetching water with a basket.

“The conditions of security, law and order, basic infrastructure, policy inconsistency, streamlined taxation, functional and trusted judiciary, property rights and good governance that citizens need to survive in Nigeria are the same conditions that businesses, indigenous and multinational, require to survive.

“The best testimonials for new investment will be made by successful indigenous and MNCs companies and happy citizens who live in safety and dignity in Nigeria.”