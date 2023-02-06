Former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed, has said that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “goofs at every campaign.”

Naja’atu who recently resigned from the APC said this on Monday when she featured on Arise TV Morning show.

“One of the things that I said about Asiwaju is about corruption and perjury. It was Festus Keyamo in 1999 that sued the Lagos State Government attempt for clearing Asiwaju of perjury. He went as far as the Supreme Court.

“We are talking of integrity; people changing. He wants Nigeria to forget everything he said about Asiwaju then.

“The clips for Asiwaju are there for everyone to see. Every campaign he goes to, he goofs. In fact, people are whispering into his ear to tell him what to say,” the ex-APC chieftain who dumped the party a few weeks ago claimed.