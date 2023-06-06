Tinubu Getting Security Policy Right – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, an aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s directive to security agencies against cross purposes.

Tinubu gave the directive recently when he received service chiefs and reiterated the same on Monday when he visited the office of the National Security Adviser.

Reacting, Bwala stated that the directive shows that Tinubu’s administration will not be business as usual.

He tweeted, “No 16th reading of riots act to law enforcement agencies in my opinion is impressive. To be able to do that even with the stolen mandate is appreciable.

“It shows someone would not stand by and tolerate lack of cooperation or inter-agency rivalry at the expense of the lives of Nigerians.

“This is also good especially because all the heads of the agencies are going to be replaced, so that when the new ones come they would know it is not bussiness as usual.

“No 16th is getting his security policy right. As for the economic policy, it is ruffle and tumble.”