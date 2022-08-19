Tinubu, Ganduje, Bello, Others Grace Bagudu Daughter’s Wedding

prominent Nigerians at the event were the All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and Dr Fayemi Kayode the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Governors, wife of the vice president Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, former first lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Maryam Sani Abacha, and wives of Governors were present at the wedding reception of the daughter of Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mary Noel-Berje, the Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State Governor and Chairman, North Central States Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello who also joined his counterparts at the event.

Governor Sani Bello who represented the Groom’s family advised the couple, Ibrahim Shuaibu Gwada and Maryam Atiku Bagudu to uphold and respect the institution of marriage by loving, tolerating and being patient with each other pointing out that Marriage is a religious obligation that should be taken seriously.

He congratulated the couple and wished them a successful married life.