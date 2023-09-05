Tinubu, Five Ministers Jet Out To India For G-20 Summit

Tinubu Heads to Address Global Unity At G-20 Leaders’ Summit, Set to Address Global Unity and Nigeria’s Role

Abuja, Nigeria, September 5, 2023 – President Bola Tinubu has embarked on a momentous journey to New Delhi, India, to participate in the prestigious G-20 Leaders’ Summit. This historic event comes as a result of a special invitation extended to him by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit, renowned for its influential global presence, will see President Tinubu delivering keynote addresses at two significant events: the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference, held on the sidelines of the main summit.

Accompanying him on this diplomatic mission are key members of his cabinet, including Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; and Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

The focal point of President Tinubu’s participation in the G-20 Summit is Nigeria’s perspective on the summit’s theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future.” In his role, President Tinubu will emphasize the importance of global unity in addressing the complex challenges that confront humanity and the planet.

The G-20, a coalition of nations responsible for a collective contribution of up to 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and housing 60% of the world’s population, stands as a formidable economic powerhouse with the potential to shape socio-economic opportunities and geopolitical stability on a global scale.

While Nigeria’s aspiration to join the G-20 is undeniable, the government is diligently engaging in comprehensive consultations to weigh the benefits and risks of membership. This aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of democratizing foreign policy and ensuring policy formulation and implementation through a holistic approach that aligns with the nation’s long-term strategic goals.

President Tinubu’s presence at the G-20 Leaders’ Summit marks a significant step forward for Nigeria on the world stage, as the nation seeks to play a more prominent role in shaping the future of global affairs.

The President is expected back in the country as soon as the summit is concluded.