Tinubu Fit, Runs Hardest Presidential Campaign – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is fit to become President.

According to Fashola, Tinubu, whom he succeeded as Lagos State governor, runs the hardest presidential campaign.

Fashola said this on Monday when he appeared on Channels Television’s The Verdict 2023 programme.

However, Fashola said: “We are running a democracy and there are people who have their view on who should and should not be the president.

“What is the issue with Tinubu’s campaign? He has run the hardest campaign, he fought the toughest primaries.

“Even after that, he was the one going around to embrace those he defeated, and that shows his leadership qualities, and he’s still campaigning.

“I ask people if they can do some of the things he’s doing at his age and you are doubting his fitness.

“You need to run his race first before you know if he is fit or not. You need to sleep the few hours he sleeps before you know if you can do what he does.”