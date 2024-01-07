News

Tinubu Felicitates Mele Kyari on Birthday

Anthony Adeniyi35 mins ago
38
Mele Kyari
Mele Kyari

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, as he marks his birthday on January 8.

The President commended the diligence, passion, and expertise the foremost geologist brings to tasks as one of the longest-tenured chief executives in the history of Africa’s most valuable energy company.

“Mele is a man of action, rather than words..He is proactive in his approach. His ability to diagnose complicated problems with thoughtful and pragmatic solutions has created a path for him to continue rendering valuable service to our nation. I wish him a happy birthday,” the President sa8d.

Tinubu the prated that Almighty Allah grant the business executive more wisdom and strength in his service to Nigeria.

