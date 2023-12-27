Tinubu Felicitates Bagudu at 62

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, on his 62nd birthday.

Tinubu celebrated the consummate administrator and politician who served as the Executive Governor of Kebbi State from May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023, and as the Senator representing Kebbi Central from 2009 to 2015.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read in part, “The President commends the Ivy League-educated financial expert for the diligence, rigour, detail, passion, and experience he brings to bear in the discharge of his duties.

“President Tinubu wishes the Minister good health, longevity, and strength in the service of the nation.”