Tinubu Felicitates Adeboye on Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he marks his birthday on March 2, 2024.

The President congratulated Pastor Adeboye on hitting another milestone and joins the Body of Christ in thanksgiving for the General Overseer’s remarkable life of impact that transcends cultures and borders.

President Tinubu thanked the Lord’s own servant for his regular prayers for the country and his wise counsel, noting his patriotic zeal and manifest determination to see Nigeria succeed.

The President prayed for the continual well-being of the General Overseer and his wife, in addition to many more years in the service of God Almighty.