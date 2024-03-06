Tinubu Extols Akinwumi Adesina for Obafemi Awolowo Prize

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), for clinching the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership. The commendation comes as Dr. Adesina joins the esteemed ranks of previous laureates, including Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki, and distinguished lawyer-educationist Chief Afe Babalola.

The Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership, revered for its celebration of outstanding contributions to leadership and development, recognizes Dr. Adesina’s impactful stewardship at the helm of the African Development Bank. Under his leadership, the AfDB has pursued transformative initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable development across the African continent.

Dr. Adesina’s receipt of this prestigious award underscores his unwavering commitment to advancing Africa’s socio-economic landscape and echoes the enduring legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a luminary figure in Nigerian and African political history.