Tinubu Ends All Campaigns Thursday

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC , and our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced to the general public that all campaign activities of the party and that of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, towards Saturday’s presidential election will come to a conclusive and decisive end by midnight of Thursday, February 23, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media, Communication and Public Affairs, APC PCC, Dele Alake.

The statement read in part, “As a law abiding party, we hereby direct all our campaign organs and groups to ensure that no newspaper adverts or placement of any campaign TV or Radio commercials or any other such materials in the print, electronic or social media are done beyond the deadline of 12 midnight today as stipulated by the law.

“We urge all print, electronic and online publications to take note of this announcement and be properly guided in accordance with the law.

“We state emphatically that any such materials that contravene the laid down regulations and the law are unauthorized. They do not emanate from us and we will take no responsibility for them.”