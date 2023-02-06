Tinubu Donates N100m To Victims Of Banditry In Katsina

The Presidential Candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced a donation of N100 million to the victims of banditry in Katsina State.

He has also condoled the state for the loss of gallant vigilantes at Yargoje Forest in Kankara local government.

Many vigilantes, in a convoy, were killed in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows.

Tinubu made the donation during his engagement with religious leaders in Katsina State on Sunday night at Katsina State Government House.

The Sunday night meeting took place ahead of the planned presidential rally in the state today.