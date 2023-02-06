News

Tinubu Donates N100m To Victims Of Banditry In Katsina

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
37
Tinubu
Tinubu

The Presidential Candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced a donation of N100 million to the victims of banditry in Katsina State.

He has also condoled the state for the loss of gallant vigilantes at Yargoje Forest in Kankara local government.

Many vigilantes, in a convoy, were killed in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows.

Tinubu made the donation during his engagement with religious leaders in Katsina State on Sunday night at Katsina State Government House.

The Sunday night meeting took place ahead of the planned presidential rally in the state today.

Post Views: 67
Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
37

Related Articles

EFCC

EFCC Arrests Bank Manager For Hoarding New Naira In Abuja

9 hours ago
APC

Banditry: APC Converts Campaign Rally To Prayer Session

9 hours ago
Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

NDLEA Seizes Over 75kg Skunk From Canada, Arrests Pregnant Woman, Teacher

9 hours ago
Akeredolu

Akeredolu Inaugurates Hostel Built In Honour Of Late Mum

9 hours ago