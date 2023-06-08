Tinubu Dodged Poisonous Knife By Snubbing El-rufai In CoS, SGF Appointment – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said President Bola Tinubu would have made a mistake if he had appointed former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-rufai, as his Chief of Staff or his Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Tinubu last week announced outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his CoS, and Senator George Akume as his SGF.

Reacting, Sani said if El-rufai had gotten one of both positions, he would have been a poisonous knife to Tinubu.

“If Tinubu had appointed ‘Mr Over Sabi’ as SGF or Chief of Staff, he would have sown the seed of discord between the President and the Vice President, speak and move around as more important than the two. Tinubu has dodged a poisonous knife,” Sani said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.