Tinubu Directs Security Agencies to Rescue Abducted Gusau Varsity Student

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who were recently abducted by terrorists.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read in part, “Condemning the reprehensible act of abduction, the President says there is no moral justification for such a heinous act against innocent victims whose only “offence” was their pursuit of quality education.

“President Tinubu affirms that his administration has a solemn duty to protect every Nigerian citizen, and in line with this commitment, assures the families of the abducted students that no effort will be spared in ensuring their safe return.

“Furthermore, the President pledges that the federal government is determined to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, and totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists.”