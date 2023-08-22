Tinubu Directs Pre-Retirement Leave For NIMC DG

President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the initiation of a 90-day pre-retirement leave for Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). This leave will commence on August 24, 2023, leading to his formal retirement from his role on November 24, 2023.

Concurrently, Tinubu granted approval for the designation of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). This acting appointment will span a 90-day duration, starting from August 24, 2023.

Subsequently, Engr. Coker-Odusote will assume the substantive position of NIMC Director-General/CEO for a full four-year term, commencing on November 24, 2023.

Moreover, President Tinubu has sanctioned the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC). This decision follows the recent conclusion of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

All of these appointments and transitions are effective immediately.