Headline

Tinubu Didn’t Make Lagos What It Is Today – Benue Gov Aspirant

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
46
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

A governorship aspirant in Benue State, Terver Akase, has said Lagos didn’t become what it is today because of the former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Lagos was Nigeria’s capital for 77 years and enjoy lots of the country’s resources.

The former aide to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, made this known in a tweet on Thursday.

He wrote, “Lagos was Nigeria’s capital for 77 years – 1914 to 1991 with the country’s resources sunk into its development for the nearly eight decades. It is therefore an implausible fallacy to claim that Lagos only became what it is when someone was made its Governor in 1999.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
46

Related Articles

Communities In Niger Delta Live In Depressing Conditions — SERAP

10 hours ago
Tompolo

Egbesu Priest Warns Against Inflammatory Comments On Tompolo

10 hours ago
Nigeria Customs

Customs Impounds N79m Contraband In Katsina

10 hours ago
Bola Tinubu

2023: Tinubu To Miss Peace Pact Signing

11 hours ago