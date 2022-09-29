Tinubu Didn’t Make Lagos What It Is Today – Benue Gov Aspirant

A governorship aspirant in Benue State, Terver Akase, has said Lagos didn’t become what it is today because of the former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Lagos was Nigeria’s capital for 77 years and enjoy lots of the country’s resources.

The former aide to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, made this known in a tweet on Thursday.

He wrote, “Lagos was Nigeria’s capital for 77 years – 1914 to 1991 with the country’s resources sunk into its development for the nearly eight decades. It is therefore an implausible fallacy to claim that Lagos only became what it is when someone was made its Governor in 1999.”