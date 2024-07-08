Tinubu Didn’t Approve Allowee Increase for Corps Members – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied media reports (Not by Concise News) that President Bola Tinubu has approved an increase in the allowed of corps members.

The management of the NYSC said the reports emanated from misconstrued statement made by the NYSC Director General, YD Ahmed, during an addressing Ogun.

In a statement signed by Eddy Mega, Director, Information and Public Relations, the management said the DG was talking about minimum wage and not allowee during his address.

The statement read, “Management has observed with dismay, the misrepresentation of facts by some Members of the press during the visit of NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed to Ogun State Orientation Camp in Sagamu, yesterday.

“For clarity sake, General Ahmed while addressing Corps Members said it is expected that they would benefit from the minimum wage when it is approved, he did not say the President has approved any increment in Corps Members’ allowance.

“Meanwhile, as part of his oversight functions during Orientation periods, the DG advised the Corps Members on different issues relating to patriotism, entrepreneurship, security consciousness, community development among other issues of youth development for leadership roles.

“Members of the press are advised to be factual in their reportage of NYSC activities, so as not to incite unnecessary apprehension among the Scheme’s stakeholders.

Thank you.”