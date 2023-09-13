Tinubu Desires To Create New Cities Nationwide – Dangiwa

President Bola Tinubu is desirous to create new cities and provide liveable houses for Nigerians.

This was disclosed by the Housing and urban development minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, when the leadership of the Nigeria Institute of Builders, NIOB, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

“The administration of President Tinubu was desirous of creating cities nationwide so there would be need for collaboration with state governments for acquisition of land in order to achieve that plan,” he said

Accordingly, the Minister explained that the construction and development of housing is a catalyst for economic growth and poverty reduction in Nigeria.

“President Tinubu was poised at growing the economy in a way that would lift about 100 milion Nigerians out of poverty and the surest way to do that would be constructing affordable but liveable houses for Nigerians” he remarked

On National Building Code, the Minister disclosed that few amendments needed to be done, and the NIOB and other professional bodies might be invited to study it and bring out grey areas that would require some adjustments.

Salisu Haiba Badamasi, Deputy Director (Information), Press ànd Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement.

The statement read in part, “While assuring NIOB of collaboration of his ministry, Arc Dangiwa noted, the challenges being faced by the housing sector which he said include; rapid urbanization, Land Use reform, housing deficit, housing quality and standard, pointing out that Builders are in the best position to advise the Ministry on finding solutions to them.

“He also told the NIOB that they will be invited to be among the drivers of the housing sector reform commitee which President Tinubu mandated the ministry of housing to form in order to reform the entire housing sector to function effectively.

“The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, would also be recapitalized to enable it function effectively to deliver its mandate to Nigerians, he said

“Earlier, the President of Nigerian Institute of Builders, Bldr. Alderton Ewa Ewa, presented suggestions by NIOB that could lead to actualizing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the housing sector.

“The suggestions include amongst others; the minister should seek release of land for housing development in all states of the federation; encourage Federal Mortgage Bank to give loans to real estate developers at affordable interest, and the Minister should create an avenue for professional bodies in the built environment to meet and chart a course for successful building production in the country.”