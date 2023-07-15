Tinubu Departs Nigeria To Nairobi For AU Meeting

President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by his trusted aides, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy Dele Alake, has left Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for Nairobi, Kenya.

His purpose: to join fellow African leaders in the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union.

In addition to representing Nigeria as its leader, President Tinubu assumes a prominent role as the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), one of the key Regional Economic Communities in Africa.

During the summit, President Tinubu is poised to deliver a comprehensive report on the progress of regional integration within ECOWAS. His report will highlight the significant strides made by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders in advancing integration through initiatives such as trade facilitation, the free movement of people, investment promotion, infrastructure development, and the maintenance of peace, security, and stability.

Under the overarching theme of ‘Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation,’ this meeting brings together the distinguished Bureau of the AU Assembly, composed of Heads of State and Government from Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, Senegal, and leaders of the eight Regional Economic Communities.

President Tinubu’s return to Nigeria is expected upon the successful conclusion of the meeting, where he aims to strengthen regional collaboration and drive economic integration across the continent.