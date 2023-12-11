Tinubu Departs Abuja for Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu on Monday departed Abuja for Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

This will be the first time the President is visiting the north-eastern part of the country since he was sworn-in.

Tinubu’s visit to Borno will see him attend the Nigerian Army Annual Conference, as the Special Guest of Honour.

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Opening Ceremony will feature address to troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, inspection of ongoing Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Maiduguri and laying of the foundation stone of Headquarters 7 Division by the Special Guest of Honour.