Tinubu Denies Oriental Hotel Ownership

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he doesn’t own Oriental Hotels and other properties in Lagos which have been linked to him.

During the EndSARS protest of October 2020, many social media users linked Tinubu to the hotel, TVC, Radio Continental and others in the state.

However, in a new documentary about his life, Tinubu denied links to the properties.

He said, “I have converted a liability confronting Lagos to an asset of great value. Along Ozumba Mbadiwe, we used to pick dead bodies. People have forgotten truck pushers in those areas. You have the dirties coastline along Ozumba Mbadiwe all through Lekki corridor.

“I brought private investors, hospitality— they created the boat club, the Civic Center that is of great value to many people today—that was a refuse dump. Nobody would easily remember that Oriental Hotel was a refuse dump— a mile of refuse along that corridor. It took several months of escalating and a great investment for those investors to take the risk. Majority of those assets they claim are mine are not mine.

“I created an economic and recovery path for Lagos. There is no state that can brag of the exponential development that is going on in the Lekki Corridor,” he said.