Tinubu Cuts Cost of Governance, Implements Oronsaye Report

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Tinubu
Twelve years after the Steve Oronsaye panel submitted its report on restructuring and rationalizing Federal government parastatals and agencies and a white paper issued two years after, President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council on Monday decided to implement the report.

Many agencies will be scrapped and many others will be merged, to pave way for a leaner government.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga.

Details later

