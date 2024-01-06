Tinubu Congratulates Tshisekedi on Re-election in DR Congo

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo on his re-election.

In a statement by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended the government and the people of DR Congo for ensuring a successful conduct of the last elections.

The President also congratulated the people of DR Congo for deepening democratic norms by exercising their rights without resorting to acts inimical to the sustenance of democracy.

“It is welcoming that the last elections in DR Congo were well-concluded. Democracy is sustainable on the continent. I congratulate President Tshisekedi on his victory. The President has demonstrated statesmanship in his handling of regional and continental matters. Africa will overcome any challenge with governance by popular consent, and democracy will thrive,” Tinubu stated.

The President concluded by wishing Tshisekedi a successful term in office.