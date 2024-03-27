Tinubu Congratulates Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Faye

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his election as the President of the Republic of Senegal.

According to Tinubu, Faye comes with great promise and a sterling record, wishing him success as he takes on this important job of leading the good people of Senegal.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read in part, “The President also congratulates His Excellency, President Macky Sall, for overseeing an election that has been widely adjudged as peaceful and transparent.

“President Tinubu states that the success of the presidential election in Senegal and the successful conduct of the general election in Liberia a few months ago have affirmed his long-held conviction that the taproot of democracy is deeply established in West Africa and will only grow stronger as it is watered by good governance, justice, and fairness to all.

“As the Chairman of ECOWAS, the President affirms that the successful conduct of the Senegal election is a boost to the sub-regional organization in its efforts to promote peace and constitutional order, as well as strengthen ties among member states.

“President Tinubu congratulates the people of Senegal and assures them of Nigeria’s best wishes and support.”