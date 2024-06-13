Tinubu Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her 70th birthday.

President Tinubu rejoiced with the former minister of finance and her family on the momentous occasion.

The President extolled her for her service to the nation and efforts towards building resilient institutions.

President Tinubu also commended the Director-General of the World Trade Organization for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.

The President prayed for many more years in good health for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and her family.