Tinubu Confirms Adepoju NIS CG

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Wura-Ola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Ms Adepoju disclosed the development to staff of the NIS during the Comptroller General’s parade on Wednesday, adding that the date for decoration would soon be announced.

“You may also wish to know, that through the grace of God and by the benevolence of the present government, I have been confirmed as a substantive Comptroller General of Immigration,” a statement by the Public Relations Unit of the Service quoted her as saying.