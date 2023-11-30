News

Tinubu Confirms Adepoju NIS CG

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
77
Wura-Ola Adepoju
Wura-Ola Adepoju

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Wura-Ola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Ms Adepoju disclosed the development to staff of the NIS during the Comptroller General’s parade on Wednesday, adding that the date for decoration would soon be announced.

“You may also wish to know, that through the grace of God and by the benevolence of the present government, I have been confirmed as a substantive Comptroller General of Immigration,” a statement by the Public Relations Unit of the Service quoted her as saying.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
77

Related Articles

Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

NDLEA Won’t Tolerate Sabotage of Drug War, Marwa Warns

2 hours ago

Tinubu Meets King Charles III at COP28

2 hours ago
Nigeria Customs

Customs Service Zone ‘A’ Relocates Headquarters to Ikeja

6 hours ago

Customs CG Seeks Senate Support for Trade Facilitation, Revenue Generation

6 hours ago