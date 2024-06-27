News

Tinubu Condoles With Saraki Over Mother’s Passing

Anthony Adeniyi32 mins ago
30
Bukola Saraki
Bukola Saraki

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, over the passing of his mother, Chief (Mrs) Florence Morenike Saraki.

President Tinubu mourned the deceased matriarch, stating that she lived a long and fruitful life as a servant of her community, a servant of God, and a beloved guardian and mother to many.

The President also commiserated with the entire Saraki family – Mama’s children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and everyone mourning this loss.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed matriarch and grace to her family to bear the immeasurable loss.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi32 mins ago
30

Related Articles

FG, FOSSREA Sign Agreement on Hydrogen Development

22 mins ago
Atiku Bagudu

FG Seeks More Bilateral Cooperation with Agence Francaise Development

26 mins ago
ICPC

Nigeria to Exit FATF Grey List Soon, ICPC Chairman Assures

37 mins ago
Bosun Tijani

FG Reacts as NIN Sold for N100

10 hours ago